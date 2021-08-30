Catalent to buy supplement maker Bettera Holdings in $1B deal - WSJ

Aug. 29, 2021 8:11 PM ETCatalent, Inc. (CTLT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) has agreed to acquire closely held vitamin and supplements maker Bettera Holdings for $1B in cash, in a deal expected to be announced tomorrow, WSJ reports.
  • The deal would expand Catalent's manufacturing capabilities for vitamins, minerals and supplements to make them in gummy form, according to the report.
  • Bettera's sales last year reportedly totaled $150M and are forecast to grow at least 20% annually in the short term.
  • Catalent's last comparable acquisition was a $1.2B deal for Paragon Bioservices in 2019.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.