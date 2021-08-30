Catalent to buy supplement maker Bettera Holdings in $1B deal - WSJ
Aug. 29, 2021 8:11 PM ETCatalent, Inc. (CTLT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) has agreed to acquire closely held vitamin and supplements maker Bettera Holdings for $1B in cash, in a deal expected to be announced tomorrow, WSJ reports.
- The deal would expand Catalent's manufacturing capabilities for vitamins, minerals and supplements to make them in gummy form, according to the report.
- Bettera's sales last year reportedly totaled $150M and are forecast to grow at least 20% annually in the short term.
- Catalent's last comparable acquisition was a $1.2B deal for Paragon Bioservices in 2019.