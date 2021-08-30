Asia-Pacific indices in green; Japan Retail sales +2.4% in July
Aug. 30, 2021 1:07 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Japan +0.42%. July Retail sales rise +1.1% M/M vs. expectations of +0.4%, prior +3.1%.
- On annual basis, Retail sales surge +2.4% Y/Y, estimate 2.1%, prior 0.1%.
- China +0.34%.
- Hong Kong +0.35%.
- Australia +0.17%.
- On Friday, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that central bank is likely to begin tapering before the end of the year, though there is still “much ground to cover” before rate hikes.
- Oil prices were mixed, with Brent crude futures up 0.33% to $72.94/barrel. U.S. crude futures slipped 0.17% to $68.62/barrel. Those moves came as investors assessed the impact of Hurricane Ida in the U.S. Gulf Coast.
- U.S. stock futures higher. Dow Jones +0.06%; S&P 500 +0.06%; Nasdaq +0.06%.