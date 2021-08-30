Asia-Pacific indices in green; Japan Retail sales +2.4% in July

Aug. 30, 2021 1:07 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment

Young business woman day trading from her dining room table
FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

  • Japan +0.42%. July Retail sales rise +1.1% M/M vs. expectations of +0.4%, prior +3.1%.
  • On annual basis, Retail sales surge +2.4% Y/Y, estimate 2.1%, prior 0.1%.
  • China +0.34%.
  • Hong Kong +0.35%.
  • Australia +0.17%.
  • On Friday, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that central bank is likely to begin tapering before the end of the year, though there is still “much ground to cover” before rate hikes.
  • Oil prices were mixed, with Brent crude futures up 0.33% to $72.94/barrel. U.S. crude futures slipped 0.17% to $68.62/barrel. Those moves came as investors assessed the impact of Hurricane Ida in the U.S. Gulf Coast.
  • U.S. stock futures higher. Dow Jones +0.06%; S&P 500 +0.06%; Nasdaq +0.06%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.