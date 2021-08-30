Fauci says COVID-19 vaccine mandates in school 'a good idea'
Aug. 30, 2021 4:54 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTX, MRNAJNJ, AZN, NVAXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor170 Comments
- Amid surge in spread of Delta variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said on Sunday that he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children in schools.
- "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN’s "State of the Union" program.
- "This is not something new... We've done this for decades and decades, requiring polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis" vaccinations," he said.
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner on Sunday gave some additional insight into the authorization timeline for a COVID-19 vaccine for 5-11 year-olds.
- In an interview with CBS News, Dr. Gottlieb said that Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) will be in a position to file the data with FDA at some point next month, and then by early October will submit an application to expand emergency use authorization for its vaccine in children 5 years and older.
- "The agency will be in a position to make an authorization, I believe, at some point, late fall, probably early winter," Gottlieb said.
- The data on children of age 2 to 5 years is expected to be available in November.
- Gottlieb also advocated for students to wear face masks and schools to improve ventilation, as well as getting children who are eligible vaccinated.
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has also expanded vaccine trials in children.
- The FDA in May authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children ages 12 to 15.
- Other COVID-19 vaccine makers: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ); AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN); Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).