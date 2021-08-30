Israel offers COVID-19 vaccine booster to people aged 12 and above
Aug. 30, 2021
- Israel on Sunday has expanded access to a third coronavirus vaccine jab developed to all aged 12 and up who received the second shot at least five months ago, source The Times of Israel.
- “From today the third dose is available to everyone,” Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash said.
- Israel began its COVID booster campaign on August 1, rolling it out to all those over age 60. It then gradually dropped the eligibility age, expanding it last week to anyone 30 and older.
- The ministry also announced that those who’ve had 3rd dose, or 2nd dose within past half-year, will be exempt from full 7-day quarantine when returning from abroad. That policy is effective as of September 3.
- So far 2M people out of a population of 9.3M have received three doses.
- Israel and other countries have proceeded with booster plans despite opposition from the WHO, which said inoculating first dose should be prioritized before people getting a third dose.
- Earlier, Israeli study showed that Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) - BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 booster shot significantly improves protection.