NetEase, Bilibili, Tencent fall as Chinese regulator limits online gaming hours (update)

Aug. 30, 2021

  • NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) fell 8.7% in premarket, Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) dropped 6.2% and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) declined 1.2% as China's regulator announced a new set of tighter regulations over the country’s games industry, including limiting the number of hours that minors can play. JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) shares fell 1.5%.
  • The rules, published by the National Press and Publication Administration, said users under the age of 18 will only be able to play games from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time on Fridays, weekends and holidays, according to the Xinhua news agency.
  • Previously, China limited the total length of time minors could access online games to three hours on holiday or 1.5 hours on other days.
  • The new rules are aimed at curbing excessive indulgence in games and protecting minors’ physical and mental health.
  • The new rules come amid a broad crackdown by Beijing on China's tech giants, dragging Chinese shares at home and abroad.
  • Separately, Barron's over the weekend in its cover story about potential opportunities among Chinese stocks said Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Yum China (NYSE:YUM) are starting to look cheap, with the likelihood of volatility meaning there will be ample opportunity to buy.
