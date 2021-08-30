NetEase, Bilibili, Tencent fall as Chinese regulator limits online gaming hours (update)
Aug. 30, 2021 6:45 AM ETNetEase, Inc. (NTES), BILI, TCEHYYUM, BABA, JDBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor68 Comments
- Update 9:23am: Adds Barron's comments from weekend on Tencent.
- NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) fell 8.7% in premarket, Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) dropped 6.2% and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) declined 1.2% as China's regulator announced a new set of tighter regulations over the country’s games industry, including limiting the number of hours that minors can play. JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) shares fell 1.5%.
- The rules, published by the National Press and Publication Administration, said users under the age of 18 will only be able to play games from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time on Fridays, weekends and holidays, according to the Xinhua news agency.
- Previously, China limited the total length of time minors could access online games to three hours on holiday or 1.5 hours on other days.
- The new rules are aimed at curbing excessive indulgence in games and protecting minors’ physical and mental health.
- The new rules come amid a broad crackdown by Beijing on China's tech giants, dragging Chinese shares at home and abroad.
- Separately, Barron's over the weekend in its cover story about potential opportunities among Chinese stocks said Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Yum China (NYSE:YUM) are starting to look cheap, with the likelihood of volatility meaning there will be ample opportunity to buy.