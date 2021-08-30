Chart Industries scoops up AdEdge for $40 million in cash
Aug. 30, 2021 6:50 AM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)By: SA News Team
- AdEdge Holdings, LLC is a water treatment technology and solution provider specializing in the design, development, fabrication and supply of water treatment solutions, specialty medias, legacy and innovative technologies that remove a wide range of contaminants from water.
- In addition to over 20 specific targeted contaminants, AdEdge provides solutions for the removal of perfluorinated alkylated substances, perfluorooctane sulfonic acid, and other persistent organic compounds, which, historically, have been challenging to treat.
- The equity purchase was completed for $40 million in cash at closing, subject to customary adjustments.
- "AdEdge will be immediately accretive to Chart (with gross margins as a percent of sales averaging 32-35%), and we anticipate it will contribute ~$35 million to $40 million of revenue and ~$0.11 to $0.16 of adjusted non-diluted earnings per share to our 2022 outlook".
- AdEdge will join BlueInGreen, which Chart (NYSE:GTLS) acquired in November 2020.
- Presentation slides: Chart Industries Announces Acquisition of AdEdge.