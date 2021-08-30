Enerplus to sell Williston Basin interests in $115M deal
Aug. 30, 2021 7:00 AM ETEnerplus Corporation (ERF)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) agrees to sell interests in the Sleeping Giant field in Montana and the Russian Creek area in North Dakota to an unnamed buyer for $115M.
- Enerplus also will receive up to $5M in contingent payments if WTI oil averages over $65/bbl in 2022 and over $60/bbl in 2023.
- The sale does not include any future drilling locations in Enerplus' identified Williston Basin drilling inventory.
- The company says the sale accelerates its debt reduction plans, estimating it will achieve its $400M debt reduction target by the end of Q1 2022.
- Enerplus has considerably increased its scale after its recent Bruin and Hess acquisitions, Elephant Analytics writes in a bullish analysis posted last month on Seeking Alpha.