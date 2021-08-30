Enerplus to sell Williston Basin interests in $115M deal

Aug. 30, 2021 7:00 AM ETEnerplus Corporation (ERF)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset
imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

  • Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) agrees to sell interests in the Sleeping Giant field in Montana and the Russian Creek area in North Dakota to an unnamed buyer for $115M.
  • Enerplus also will receive up to $5M in contingent payments if WTI oil averages over $65/bbl in 2022 and over $60/bbl in 2023.
  • The sale does not include any future drilling locations in Enerplus' identified Williston Basin drilling inventory.
  • The company says the sale accelerates its debt reduction plans, estimating it will achieve its $400M debt reduction target by the end of Q1 2022.
  • Enerplus has considerably increased its scale after its recent Bruin and Hess acquisitions, Elephant Analytics writes in a bullish analysis posted last month on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.