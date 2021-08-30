Revelation Biosciences to go public through deal with SPAC Petra Acquisition

Aug. 30, 2021 7:02 AM ETRevelation Biosciences, Inc. (REVB)LMDXBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

SPAC, special purpose acquisition company symbol. Wooden cubes with word "SPAC" on beautiful background from dollar bills, copy space. Business and SPAC, special purpose acquisition company concept.
Hazal Ak/iStock via Getty Images

  • Revelation Biosciences, a company developing therapeutics for respiratory viral infections including COVID-19, plans to go public through a deal with SPAC Petra Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC).
  • The combined company expects to receive about $73M in gross proceeds and the new firm will have a pro forma enterprise value of about $128M, according to a statement.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q4 and the combined company will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker "REVB."
  • Revelation said its lead product candidate REVTx-99 has the potential to broadly prevent or treat infections caused by various respiratory viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 including its variants, influenza A and B, parainfluenza, rhinovirus, and respiratory syncytial virus ("RSV").
  • Assuming no trust account redemptions by Petra’s public holders, Revelation’s existing stockholders will own approximately 54% of the fully diluted shares of common stock of the combined company.
  • Petra Acquisition gained 0.5% in premarket trading.
  • Last week, LumiraDx, SPAC revise merger transaction terms, lowering valuation.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.