Revelation Biosciences to go public through deal with SPAC Petra Acquisition
Aug. 30, 2021 7:02 AM ETRevelation Biosciences, Inc. (REVB)LMDXBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Revelation Biosciences, a company developing therapeutics for respiratory viral infections including COVID-19, plans to go public through a deal with SPAC Petra Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC).
- The combined company expects to receive about $73M in gross proceeds and the new firm will have a pro forma enterprise value of about $128M, according to a statement.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q4 and the combined company will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker "REVB."
- Revelation said its lead product candidate REVTx-99 has the potential to broadly prevent or treat infections caused by various respiratory viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 including its variants, influenza A and B, parainfluenza, rhinovirus, and respiratory syncytial virus ("RSV").
- Assuming no trust account redemptions by Petra’s public holders, Revelation’s existing stockholders will own approximately 54% of the fully diluted shares of common stock of the combined company.
- Petra Acquisition gained 0.5% in premarket trading.
