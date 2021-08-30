Weber lands more cautious views from Wall Street analysts than bull ratings
- Analyst coverage begins on Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) with the mix new ratings on the consumer products stock leaning to the cautious side.
- JPMorgan (Overweight), Goldman Sachs (Buy) and Bank of America (Buy) are out with positive ratings on Weber Inc. (WEBR).
- BofA points to Weber's focused iconic global brand strategy with large addressable market & leading share position, as well as its dominant breadth of assortment & wholesale distribution and calls the company a significant beneficiary of solitary leisure and household formation tailwinds. The firm sees multiple near-term initiatives in place to drive EBITDA margin expansion and the opportunity for acquisition driven upside that is supported by a management team with a strong record of execution while in leadership positions at Jarden.
- There are more cautious initiations in from Wells Fargo (Equal-weight), Citi (Neutral), KeyBanc (Sector Weight) and BMO Capital Markets (Market Perform).
- Wells Fargo: "All-in, valuation looks appropriate, giving credit for WEBR's quality, but we see limited expansion until near-term clarity improves, at which point we could envision an opportunity to buy into the longer term story."
- Shares of Weber are up 2.03% premarket to $16.60 vs. the post-IPO range of $14.13 to $20.44.
