Lightning eMotors is called out as a top short squeeze candidate
Aug. 30, 2021 7:23 AM ETLightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) is on the short squeeze candidates list highlighted by Fintel this week.
- Fintel on ZEV: "Lightning eMotors is number three on the list this week, with a short float of 34.6% and a borrow fee rate of 87.10%. ZEV had a big day last Tuesday as the share price gapped from the prior day’s closing price of 6.41 to the day’s high of 12.10 before closing at 11.60, an increase of 80.1% for the day. Since then, both price and volume have fallen back, but the company still remains high on our list of candidates. Total float minus short interest for Lightning eMotors is 11.57."
- Shares of Lightning eMotors (ZEV) are up 1.33% premarket. The relative strength index on ZEV is back below 50 and the electric vehicle stock trades below its 100-day and 200-day moving averages.