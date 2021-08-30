Akoustis ships first 5G Mobile WLP filter to Tier-1 RF component company
Aug. 30, 2021 7:28 AM ETAkoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) shipped the first 5G mobile filters to its tier-1 RF component customer; filters are packaged using wafer-level technology (WLP) and are the first of two 5G filter designs that Akoustis is fabricating for this foundry customer.
- The company plans to further expand its capabilities in WLP as it delivers new filters that can leverage the technology for mobile handsets and other devices where size considerations are at a premium.
- Akoustis is on-track to deliver the second WLP filter sample to this customer by the end of 2021 and remains confident that it will be ready to enter production with this customer in CY 2H22.
- "While we remain focused on the ongoing commercialization and customer adoption of our WiFi CPE and 5G network infrastructure XBAW™ products, we are aligning the production readiness of these new, high performance 5G mobile device filters for our strategic customers’ RF module release by Q4 calendar 2022," founder & CEO Jeff Shealy commented.
- With current growing sales funnel activity as well as ongoing interaction with customers regarding expected ramps in both 5G mobile, WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E in CY22, the company plans to increase the annual production capacity at its New York fab by the end of CY21 to ~500M filters annually.
- Shares trading 0.7% higher premarket