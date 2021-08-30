Apple Pay in the crosshairs of Australian banking regulators
Aug. 30, 2021
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Pay and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) Pay have grown quickly in recent years but currently fall outside of Australia's payment system regulations. Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg warns a crackdown could come for the digital wallets.
- Frydenberg will "carefully consider" tightening regulations and other recommendations that come out of a government-sponsored report into whether the payment systems of tech companies have kept pace with technological advances and consumer demand.
- In an opinion piece in the Australian Financial Review, Frydenberg writes that "if we do nothing to reform the current framework, it will be Silicon Valley alone that determines the future of our payments system, a critical piece of our economic infrastructure."
- The government report also recommended that lawmakers and tech industry leaders collaborate on a strategic plan for the payment systems, including the development of a single licensing model.
- The potential regulation marks Australia's latest crackdown on the tech industry. Earlier this year, Facebook temporarily blocked Australian users from viewing news content due to pending legislation that required tech companies to negotiate content payments with local publishers.