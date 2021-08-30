Diffusion Pharma gains 6% on FDA clearance of IND for TSC in lung disease
Aug. 30, 2021 8:15 AM ETDiffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) perks up 6.4% premarket after obtaining clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application submitted to the FDA's Pulmonology, Allergy, and Critical Care Division for its lead product candidate, trans sodium crocetinate (TSC).
- Under new IND, the company will be able to conduct a Phase 2 study evaluating the effects of TSC in patients with Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) on the diffusion of carbon monoxide through the lungs, or DLCO, as well as functional change in the patient’s 6-minute walk test, which is expected to begin in Q4.
- The ILD-DLCO trial will be the third of Diffusion’s three Oxygenation Trials.
- The results of these Oxygenation Trials will inform the selection of TSC’s dosing regimen and initial lead indication, which will be selected and communicated by year-end, with a resulting clinical study expected to be initiated in H1 2022.