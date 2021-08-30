Zebra Technologies acquires Antuit.ai
Aug. 30, 2021 8:26 AM ETZebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has acquired Antuit.ai - owned by a consortium led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions specific to forecasting and merchandising for the retail and CPG industries.
- Antuit.ai enables retailers to deliver on their omnichannel strategy by increasing margins with effective prices and promotions, as well as optimizing inventory allocations and order fulfillment.
- Antuit.ai will be the third SaaS company acquired by the company that has been recognized as a top solution provider in the RIS Software Leaderboard over the last two years.
- “Zebra’s focus on visibility and productivity will be enhanced by the acquisition of antuit.ai and expand our customer offerings,” said Bill Burns, Chief Product & Solutions Officer, Zebra Technologies. “With the addition of antuit.ai, Zebra’s growing SaaS portfolio will have a stronger, more attractive value proposition for customers looking for solutions that include advanced planning capabilities alongside the dynamic optimization of labor and inventory across the supply chain.”
- Financial terms were not disclosed. The company expects to fund the acquisition with cash on hand.
- The transaction is expected to close in 2021 and will have an immaterial impact to earnings in 2021.