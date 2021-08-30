Zebra Technologies acquires Antuit.ai

Aug. 30, 2021 8:26 AM ETZebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has acquired Antuit.ai - owned by a consortium led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions specific to forecasting and merchandising for the retail and CPG industries.
  • Antuit.ai enables retailers to deliver on their omnichannel strategy by increasing margins with effective prices and promotions, as well as optimizing inventory allocations and order fulfillment.
  • Antuit.ai will be the third SaaS company acquired by the company that has been recognized as a top solution provider in the RIS Software Leaderboard over the last two years.
  • “Zebra’s focus on visibility and productivity will be enhanced by the acquisition of antuit.ai and expand our customer offerings,” said Bill Burns, Chief Product & Solutions Officer, Zebra Technologies. “With the addition of antuit.ai, Zebra’s growing SaaS portfolio will have a stronger, more attractive value proposition for customers looking for solutions that include advanced planning capabilities alongside the dynamic optimization of labor and inventory across the supply chain.”
  • Financial terms were not disclosed. The company expects to fund the acquisition with cash on hand.
  • The transaction is expected to close in 2021 and will have an immaterial impact to earnings in 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.