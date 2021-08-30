PNC Bank announces minimum pay rate increase to $18/hour

  • PNC Bank, part of The PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC), intends to bring its minimum pay rate from $15 to $18/hour (+20%), commencing Nov.22; it marks more than double the national minimum wage of $7.25.
  • The minimum pay rate increase will impact both PNC employees in legacy markets and BBVA USA employees converting to PNC in October.
  • The increase was targeted for boosting its employees' financial wellness and strengthen the bank's competitive position in the marketplace.
  • On conversion of BBVA USA, PNC will be the 5th largest U.S. bank, with $554B+ in assets and a presence in 48 of the largest U.S. markets.
  • In early August, Coinbase formed partnership with PNC Bank in cryptocurrency.
