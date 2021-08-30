Dennis Glass to become Board Chairperson at Lincoln Financial Group
Aug. 30, 2021 8:48 AM ETLincoln National Corporation (LNC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) has announced executive leadership succession, with Dennis R. Glass, currently President and CEO, transitioning as Chairman of the board.
- Ellen G. Cooper, currently Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer, Head of Enterprise Risk and the Annuity Solutions group, will succeed Glass as President and CEO.
- Meanwhile, William H. Cunningham, Lincoln’s current Board Chair, will take over as lead independent director upon Glass becoming the Board Chair.
- Both transitions will be effective following the company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders planned for May 2022. Cooper will also join the Board at that time.