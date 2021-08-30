Dennis Glass to become Board Chairperson at Lincoln Financial Group

Aug. 30, 2021 8:48 AM ETLincoln National Corporation (LNC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) has announced executive leadership succession, with Dennis R. Glass, currently President and CEO, transitioning as Chairman of the board.
  • Ellen G. Cooper, currently Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer, Head of Enterprise Risk and the Annuity Solutions group, will succeed Glass as President and CEO.
  • Meanwhile, William H. Cunningham, Lincoln’s current Board Chair, will take over as lead independent director upon Glass becoming the Board Chair.
  • Both transitions will be effective following the company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders planned for May 2022. Cooper will also join the Board at that time.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.