Recruiter.com acquires Novo Group, terms undisclosed

Aug. 30, 2021 9:01 AM ETRecruiter.com Group, Inc. (RCRT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Recruiter.com (NASDAQ:RCRT) has acquired the Novo Group which was successfully completed on August 27, 2021.
  • Novo Group, a company that provides flexible talent acquisition to a wide array of customers, including life sciences, manufacturing, and consumer goods.
  • "Together, we'll define the future of recruiting, creating the on-demand and flexible experience that enables every employer to recruit talent and scale up and down with demand swiftly. The acquisition adds fuel to our rapidly growing on-demand recruiting segment, which already showed 88% sequential quarterly growth in the second quarter of 2021," says Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com.
  • Michael McElherne, COO of Novo Group, joins Recruiter.com as SVP of On-Demand Delivery.
  • Financials terms are not disclosed.
  • Shares are up 13.35% PM.
