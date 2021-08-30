Recruiter.com acquires Novo Group, terms undisclosed
- Recruiter.com (NASDAQ:RCRT) has acquired the Novo Group which was successfully completed on August 27, 2021.
- Novo Group, a company that provides flexible talent acquisition to a wide array of customers, including life sciences, manufacturing, and consumer goods.
- "Together, we'll define the future of recruiting, creating the on-demand and flexible experience that enables every employer to recruit talent and scale up and down with demand swiftly. The acquisition adds fuel to our rapidly growing on-demand recruiting segment, which already showed 88% sequential quarterly growth in the second quarter of 2021," says Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com.
- Michael McElherne, COO of Novo Group, joins Recruiter.com as SVP of On-Demand Delivery.
- Financials terms are not disclosed.
- Shares are up 13.35% PM.