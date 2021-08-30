Carlyle unfolds as preferred bidder for BPEA's Hexaware in $3B deal: Reuters
Aug. 30, 2021 9:01 AM ET
- Reuters cites sources close to the matter that Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG) appears to be the preferred bidder for Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia's (BPEA) Indian portfolio Hexaware Technologies in a $3B deal.
- Hexaware provides automation, cloud and customer services-related technology to a wide range of industries including finance, education, hospitality and manufacturing.
- In case of winning, it would be against peer firms including KKR and Bain Capital, as well as French company Teleperformance SE for the Mumbai-headquartered IT services firm.
- Both the companies' spokesman declined to comment.
- BPEA bought a controlling stake in Hexaware in 2013 for ~$420M and took the company private from the local stock exchanges late last year.
- In 2020, Hezaware reported 6.5% Y/Y revenue growth to $845M through 37 offices in 30+ countries.