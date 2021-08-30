Hibbett Sports attracts strong defense from Monness, Crespi after earnings sell-off
Aug. 30, 2021 9:09 AM ETHibbett, Inc. (HIBB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Monness Crespi, Hardt & Co. see even more upside for Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) after the retailer's big Q2 earnings beat was overshadowed by concerns over near-term supply chain challenges and decelerating comparable sales.
- Analyst Jim Chartier: "While the yoy trends were obscured by a challenging comparison, the two-year trends were extremely impressive with same-store sales accelerating to +68% (vs. +51% in 1Q) and the operating margin expanding 1,590 bps (vs. 1,010 bps)... Guidance still looks very conservative as it assumes a significant moderation in the two-year comp and margin trends."
- The firm thinks HIBB can generate +$13 in EPS this year with management very confident in its ability to secure product despite supply chain disruptions. That EPS forecast leads to a price target boost on HIBB to $120 from $97.
- Read details about Hibbett Sports' (HIBB) Q2 earnings report.