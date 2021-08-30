Hibbett Sports attracts strong defense from Monness, Crespi after earnings sell-off

Aug. 30, 2021 9:09 AM ETHibbett, Inc. (HIBB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Monness Crespi, Hardt & Co. see even more upside for Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) after the retailer's big Q2 earnings beat was overshadowed by concerns over near-term supply chain challenges and decelerating comparable sales.
  • Analyst Jim Chartier: "While the yoy trends were obscured by a challenging comparison, the two-year trends were extremely impressive with same-store sales accelerating to +68% (vs. +51% in 1Q) and the operating margin expanding 1,590 bps (vs. 1,010 bps)... Guidance still looks very conservative as it assumes a significant moderation in the two-year comp and margin trends."
  • The firm thinks HIBB can generate +$13 in EPS this year with management very confident in its ability to secure product despite supply chain disruptions. That EPS forecast leads to a price target boost on HIBB to $120 from $97.
  • Read details about Hibbett Sports' (HIBB) Q2 earnings report.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.