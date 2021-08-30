Ola Electric seeking financing at a valuation of ~$3B
Aug. 30, 2021 9:17 AM ETOlacabs (OLAC)By: SA News Team
- Ola Electric (OLAC) is in negotiations to raise between $250M and $500M in a new financing round. The Indian electric vehicle manufacturing company is seeking to expand its capabilities in Southeast Asia.
- Sources say this new round will place a valuation on the company of between $2.75B and $3.5B, led by Falcon Edge Capital. Its previous fundraising valued the company at $1B.
- Ola Electric released its first electric scooter earlier this month at a price point of 99,999 Indian rupees ($1,350).
- Ola, the parent company of Ola Electric, which operates primarily as a ride-sharing company is looking to undergo an initial public offering later this year.
- “Ola is the best product in the market currently with features significantly better than peers. Incumbents, despite all their resources have launched products which appear as another variant of an ICE product and lack the punch," said Bernstein analysts.
