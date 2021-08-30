Information Analysis receives $2.8M in equity financing
Aug. 30, 2021 9:18 AM ETWaveDancer, Inc. (WAVD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Information Analysis (OTCQB:IAIC) sold 1.4M units at $2/unit in a private placement financing; each unit consists of one share and one warrant exercisable through Aug.31, 2026 for a share at an exercise price of $3/share.
- The financing was led by newly appointed Chairman and CEO, Mr. Jaime Benoit wherein he invested $1.5M along with participation from existing investors (including board).
- "The working capital proceeds from this financing better position our Company to pursue an aggressive acquisition strategy and facilitates our ability to uplist our shares on Nasdaq," chairman & CEO Jamie Benoit commented.