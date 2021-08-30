Nike sends corporate employees home for a mental health week
- Nike (NKE -0.4%) is closing its corporate offices to allow employees to take a week-long, paid mental health break before they return to working at the office in September.
- “Our senior leaders are all sending a clear message: Take the time to unwind, destress and spend time with your loved ones. Do not work,” he wrote. “It’s not just a ‘week off’ for the team … It’s an acknowledgment that we can prioritize mental health and still get work done," said a post on LinkedIn by Matt Marrazzo, a senior manager at the shoe-making company.
- The move comes as an ever-increasing amount of employees are considering career changes amid company return-to-office plans. Surveys show that a significant amount of Americans were willing to take pay cuts to continue working from home.
- Corporate employees for Nike will return to the office in September as part of a hybrid work model that allows them to work from home two days of the week.
- Nike's CEO announced earlier this month that the company hasn't seen a slowdown in e-commerce growth despite store re-openings.