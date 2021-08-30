Hurricane Ida disrupts the containerboard and plastics sectors with many mills and plants closed

Aug. 30, 2021 9:58 AM ETPKG, CADNF, IP, WRK, SEE, BERY, PTVE, AMCR, SLGNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Storm
Petrovich9/iStock via Getty Images

  • Containerboard stocks are on watch with Hurricane Ida likely to disrupt mill production in Louisiana for an extended period. Citi analyst Anthony Pettinari notes containerboard stocks typically modestly outperform the S&P 500 in the 10 days after hurricane landfalls in Louisiana. Stocks that could be impacted include Packaging Corp of America (PKG +0.4%), Cascades (OTCPK:CADNF), International Paper (IP -0.3%) and WestRock (WRK -0.4%). The broad paper/containerboard sector was rattled on Friday by indications that higher pulp costs may be hard to pass on to customers.
  • The plastics sector is also on watch due to plant stoppages related to Ida. Companies like Sealed Air (SEE +0.1%), Berry Global (BERY +0.0%), Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE -0.3%), Amcor (AMCR +0.1%) and Silgan Holdings (SLGN +0.9%) could all see an impact.
  • More on the impact of Hurricane Ida : U.S. insurance stocks, aluminum stocks, home improvement retailer stocks.
