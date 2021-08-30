Equinor says Troll phase 3 gas project in North Sea starts production

Aug. 30, 2021 9:57 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR)SHEL, TTEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Offshore oil platform at sunset.
avstraliavasin/iStock via Getty Images

  • Equinor (EQNR -0.1%) says it has started production of natural gas from the third stage of its giant offshore Troll field, which will extend the deposit's producing lifetime beyond 2050.
  • Troll is western Europe's largest gas field, supplying ~8% of the needs of the European Union; its initial gas production came on stream in 1995.
  • Equinor estimates recoverable volumes from Troll's phase 3, which will produce the Troll West gas cap, at 347B cm of gas, or ~2.2B boe.
  • The project has a breakeven price below $10/bbl and CO2 emissions of less than 0.1 kg/boe.
  • Equinor owns a 30.58% stake in the Troll field, state energy firm Petoro holds 56%, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) has 8.10%, TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) 3.69% and ConocoPhillips 1.62%.
  • Equinor also recently started production at the Martin Linge oil and gas field in the North Sea.
