BioElectronics stock jumps 26% on Q2 revenue scale of 665%

Aug. 30, 2021 10:07 AM ETBIELBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
  • BioElectronics (OTCPK:BIEL +26.7%) lays out Q2 financials:
  • Keeping in line with company’s impressive Y/Y growth, the six months ended June 30, 2021 sales were 665% higher than the same period during 2020.
  • While Q2 2021 sales were lower than Q1 2021 sales, this does not account for deferred revenue from booked orders, that amounts to $555,000.
  • Deferred revenue will be recorded as sales in the applicable quarter when the products are shipped.
  • Two major lenders neither collected nor accrued interest on their notes.
