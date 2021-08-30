BioElectronics stock jumps 26% on Q2 revenue scale of 665%
- BioElectronics (OTCPK:BIEL +26.7%) lays out Q2 financials:
- Keeping in line with company’s impressive Y/Y growth, the six months ended June 30, 2021 sales were 665% higher than the same period during 2020.
- While Q2 2021 sales were lower than Q1 2021 sales, this does not account for deferred revenue from booked orders, that amounts to $555,000.
- Deferred revenue will be recorded as sales in the applicable quarter when the products are shipped.
- Two major lenders neither collected nor accrued interest on their notes.