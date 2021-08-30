Peloton Interactive sees slight increase in Wall Street doubters
Aug. 30, 2021 10:18 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Citi starts off coverage on Peloton Interactive (PTON -0.5%) with a Neutral rating with the common theme that subscriber growth may slow after the pandemic is over.
- "Peloton has an attractive business model and may have many years of growth ahead. But COVID may have caused an acceleration in growth. Street estimates have extrapolated recent strength for the next few years. We fear moderating growth is possible as COVID fades (and gym visits resume)."
- The firm assigns a price target of $105 to PTON.
- The post-earnings assessment on Peloton from UBS is more negative as the firm keeps a Sell rating on profit and valuation concerns.
- Analyst Arpine Kocharyan: "While subs growth of +56% was a tad above Street's +52% expectation, the substantial price cut and a significantly worse flow-through for the year, coupled with weaker revenue run rate for Q1 before the Tread ramp could have investors questioning incremental subs growth from price elasticity of bike demand."
- Wall Street in general has turned slightly less bullish on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) over the last six months.