Sanofi withdraws, refiles Translate Bio acquisition with U.S. antitrust regulators
Aug. 30, 2021 10:20 AM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has withdrawn and refiled its filing for its planned $3.2B purchase of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) with the Federal Trade Commission. Translate Bio fell 0.4%.
- Translate Bio refiled to provide the FTC with additional time to review the proposed acquisition and information recently provided to the antitrust agency, according to a regulatory filing. The HSR waiting period is now set to expire on Sept. 13.
- The refiling comes after Dealreporter last week said that the transaction may come under scrutiny from U.S. antitrust regulators.
- In June 2018, Sanofi and Translate Bio collaborated to develop mRNA vaccines which was further expanded in 2020 to address current and future infectious diseases.