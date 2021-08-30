Entergy slides early but analyst cites financial strength to face storm impacts

Aug. 30, 2021 10:31 AM ETEntergy Corporation (ETR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Electricity workers and pylon silhouette
zhengzaishuru/iStock via Getty Images

  • Entergy (ETR -3.4%) is one of the top five decliners on the S&P 500 in early trading as the entire New Orleans area loses power in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
  • The company says it will take days to determine Ida's damage to its power grid in New Orleans, "and far longer to restore electrical transmission to the region."
  • Entergy shut its 1.2 GW Waterford-3 nuclear plant in Killona, La., after losing electric power.
  • "The storm could not have come at a worse time for the company as it is seeking recovery in Louisiana of $2.1B in storm costs from Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta," BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker says, according to Bloomberg, while still maintaining his Outperform rating and $121 price target on the stock.
  • Thalacker thinks Entergy shares may be weak in the near term but the utility has the financial flexibility to face impacts ahead, given the company's "historically good track record of storm recovery in its jurisdictions" as well as its ample liquidity position and solid investment grade ratings.
  • As a result of the hurricane, U.S. gasoline futures spiked as much as 4% before trimming gains, while crude oil fell slightly.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.