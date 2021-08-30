Covalon Technologies rises on strong quarterly results
Aug. 30, 2021 10:37 AM ETCovalon Technologies Ltd. (CVALF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Covalon Technologies (OTCQX:CVALF +6.8%) is trading higher after reporting a strong fiscal third quarter.
- The medical technologies company reported revenue of C$8.8M (+32% Y/Y). The growth was driven by increased collagen sales and increased shipments to the Middle East.
- Product revenue grew 33% Y/Y to C$8.5M, while Development and consulting services revenue increased by 41% to C$312,102.
- Net income was C$1.06M, or C$0.04 per diluted share, compared with C$314,167, or C$0.01 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
- The company recorded a positive adj. EBITDA of C$1.4M during the period, compared with a loss of -C$517,380 in the prior year's comparative period.
- For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, revenue increased 8% Y/Y to C$21.5M and net income was C$1.1M or C$0.04 per share vs. net loss of -C$4.8M or -C$0.18 per share in fiscal 2020.
- Brian Pedlar, Covalon's President and CEO, said, "I am delighted to report a strong quarter with 32% year-over-year revenue growth and over C$1 million in net income and Adjusted EBITDA. With the recently completed sale of our AquaGuard product line, we are debt free with over C$24M of cash (approximately C$0.93 per share) on our balance sheet. We are positioned extremely well to further accelerate the growth of our biological collagen and antimicrobial products that have been contributing to revenue growth this fiscal year."
- Pedlar added, "Our cost management initiatives will continue, and we will look to improve on the progress we have made following the transition of AquaGuard to TIDI Products LLC. COVID-19 continues to impact our supply chain and our distribution channels with longer lead times for certain raw materials, lower consumption of our products by hospitals due to delays in elective procedures, and restricted access to hospital facilities by our own and our distributors' sales teams."