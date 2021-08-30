FuboTV launching free games, live stats for Conmebol matches
Aug. 30, 2021 10:47 AM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
- FuboTV (FUBO -1.3%) is using September's Conmebol World Cup qualifying matches to launch integrated free-to-play games and FanView live stats.
- The features have been in beta program but starting Sept. 2, subscribers can stream the South American Qatar World Cup qualifiers using FanView to monitor stats/scores on screen, as well as play free games with their remote control without opening another app.
- Both the games and FanView feature can be toggled on or off at will.
- Testing those features during Conmebol's June window increased engagement with viewers watching for up to 37% more minutes than those who didn't engage, the company says.
- The free-to-play games will be available on Android/iOS, Android TV, Fire TV, Roku and the Web. FanView will be available on Android TV, Fire TV, LG TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, the Xbox One family of devices, and the Web.
- And the new interactive offerings serve as a small preview of what the company is expecting with the launch of its sportsbook in the fourth quarter.