CVS Health's MinuteClinic comes to Washington

Aug. 30, 2021 11:16 AM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments

CVS Pharmacy Retail Location VI
jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Health solutions company CVS Health (CVS +0.7%) has opened its first MinuteClinic locations in Washington state as part of the nationwide expansion of its latest store format, CVS HealthHUB.
  • The new MinuteClinic locations can be found inside CVS HealthHUB locations across Washington. The walk-in medical clinic provides high-quality, affordable care for patients ages 18 months and older. It is staffed by nurse practitioners and physician assistants who can diagnose and treat a wide variety of acute, wellness and chronic disease care.
  • Earlier today, CVS expanded in-store counseling amid pandemic-driven demand for mental-health services
