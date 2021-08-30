CVS Health's MinuteClinic comes to Washington
Aug. 30, 2021 11:16 AM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Health solutions company CVS Health (CVS +0.7%) has opened its first MinuteClinic locations in Washington state as part of the nationwide expansion of its latest store format, CVS HealthHUB.
- The new MinuteClinic locations can be found inside CVS HealthHUB locations across Washington. The walk-in medical clinic provides high-quality, affordable care for patients ages 18 months and older. It is staffed by nurse practitioners and physician assistants who can diagnose and treat a wide variety of acute, wellness and chronic disease care.
- Earlier today, CVS expanded in-store counseling amid pandemic-driven demand for mental-health services