Philip Morris International considered selling Marlboro business - report
Aug. 30, 2021 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)
- Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) considered selling its Marlboro cigarette business, according to the company's chief executive.
- Philip Morris CEO Jacek Olczak told the Daily Mail in a story published over the weekend that the cigarette giant held talks about selling Marlboro, but decided to keep the business to help finance its "wellness" products.
- Olczak told the U.K. paper "Yes, we had this discussion [about selling Marlboro]. Our conclusion was, if we retained cigarettes, actually it would accelerate our journey [from traditional tobacco revenues] because I can allocate resources."
- Olczak's comments come after he said last month that Philip Morris plans to stop selling cigarettes in the U.K. within the next 10 years. Olczak's remarks also come as the company has faced resistance in the country after winning a bidding war to buy Vectura Group (OTCPK:VEGPF).
- There have been reports earlier this month that health charities in the U.K. are asking the government to block the deal, saying it may allow the tobacco industry to have influence on public policy in Britain.
