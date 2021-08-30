Ollie's Bargain gains 5% as Citi pulls Sell rating

Aug. 30, 2021 11:45 AM ETOllie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)BIGBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI +4.6%) stock rises amid Citigroup upgrading the company to Neutral from Sell with a price target of $73, down from $78.
  • Citi analyst sees a more balanced risk/reward profile following stock selloff post the "weak" Q2 results.
  • Last week the company's stock declined following Q2 earnings post market on Aug. 26 where it missed EPS and revenue estimates.
  • However, on Aug. 27, Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to Equal Weight from Underweight with price target remaining same at $70 as the analyst expects the accompanying plunge in shares helps the risk/reward picture.
  • Citi analyst further noted that over the past year Ollie's has been the worst-performing stock in his universe, down 32% since August 2020.
  • YTD, Ollie's stock has been down -11.29%, compared to its peer Big Lots (BIG -0.3%) which too missed Q2 earnings estimates but YTD it has soared +20.24%.
  • The Citi analyst no longer believes a Sell rating is warranted on Ollie's.
