  • Netflix (NFLX +0.9%) has heard the roar of the crowd and given its hit series Manifest a new destiny: a pickup for a big fourth and final season.
  • The show was canceled by NBC (CMCSA +0.4%) in June - but a campaign among the show's fans in part led to a run at the top of the streaming ratings charts as fans binged the show's seasons on Netflix. The show streamed more than a billion minutes to viewers for a record six straight weeks.
  • That unqualified success (and some unresolved cliffhangers from the end of season 3) led observers to wonder: Why isn't NBC (or somebody) making new episodes of the show?
  • And after earlier reports that both NBC and Netflix started to explore just that possibility, Netflix is now moving forward. The dates haven't been set yet, but a new final season will consist of 20 episodes, split into parts.
  • Meanwhile, the Netflix news means that it will also serve up last year's season to its subscribers in coming months - no doubt offering an engagement boost when that becomes available. (The first two seasons were the ones that led Manifest to the top of Netflix's streaming charts.)
