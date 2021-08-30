Caleres Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 30, 2021 11:53 AM ETCaleres, Inc. (CAL)By: SA News Team
- Caleres (NYSE:CAL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (+194.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $640.4M (+27.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.