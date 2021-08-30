Trane's Thermo King plans all-electric, zero-emission end-to-end cold chain

  • Trane Technologies (TT +0.6%) says it plans to spend more than $100M over the next three years in its Thermo King brand toward delivering a fully electric product in every segment of the cold chain by 2023.
  • The Thermo King evolve all-electric portfolio will include electric refrigeration solutions for truck, trailer, rail, air and marine transport in the North America, Latin America and Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.
  • The evolve portfolio is planned to include fully electric products and hybrid products using an internal combustion engine for an emergency backup power source only.
  • Trane says the portfolio will help advance its sustainability commitments, including its Gigaton Challenge to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions by 1B metric tons by 2030.
  • Saying the current valuation "embeds a growth forecast we think will prove optimistic, around which we see downside potential," J.P. Morgan recently downgraded Trane shares to Underweight from Neutral.
