Big 5 Sporting Goods jumps on short squeeze chatter
Aug. 30, 2021 12:09 PM ETBig 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV)ATER, GREEBy: SA News Team12 Comments
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV +14.9%) is trading up as short squeeze talk is making the rounds on social media sites like twitter. The sporting goods retailer has short interest that is 49% of float, up from 36% at the beginning of the month and Seeking Alpha contributor Courage & Conviction Investing believes that it is ripe for a short squeeze.
- As of July, BGFV had no long-term debt and $118.9M in cash and cash equivalents. The company generated positive cash flow of $46.8M from operations for the quarter and expects flat to mid-single-digit same-store sales growth in Q3.
- Other stocks like Aterian (ATER +21.9%) and Support.com (SPRT +40.8%) have seen share prices jump as short action heats up.