PetMed Express names ex-Rosetta Stone executive Mathew Hulett as new CEO

Aug. 30, 2021 12:09 PM ETPetMed Express, Inc. (PETS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor5 Comments

  • PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) has appointed Mathew N. Hulett, 51, as the company’s new CEO effective August 30. Concurrently, Mr. Hulett will join the company’s board and start functioning as its president.
  • Previously, Mr. Hulett functioned as the co-president of Rosetta Stone from January 2019 to July 2021. Thereafter, he became its president of Language in August 2017, serving in the position until July 2021. Formerly a public company, Rosetta Stone was taken private in October 2020.
  • In July, PetMed (PETS) named its CFO Bruce Rosenbloom as interim CEO following a decision not to renew the employment agreement with the former president and CFO Menderes Akdag.
  • Early this month, PetMed (PETS) added Jodi Watson and Peter Cobb to the board as new independent directors.
