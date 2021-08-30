Mobile TeleSystems floats split of tower, data center assets
Aug. 30, 2021 12:58 PM ETMobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Russian carrier Mobile TeleSystems (MBT +0.7%) has proposed spinning off its infrastructure assets, an idea it's taking to shareholders today.
- For a special shareholder meeting, the company has added to the agenda the proposal to split off its passive infrastructure - cell towers and related assets - into a wholly owned unit called Tower Infrastructure Co.
- It's also suggesting the separation of a significant share of its active network and digital infrastructure (fixed, data center and cloud computing) into the entity MWS-1.
- If that's approved, MWS-1 would be integrated into the company's existing wholly owned unit MTS Web.