CrowdStrike Q2 earnings: miss or beat?

Aug. 30, 2021 5:35 PM ETCRWDBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA23 Comments
  • CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (+200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $323.53M (+62.6% Y/Y).
  • Subscription revenue estimate $302.1M, a look at previous quarter customers.

  • Professional services revenue estimate $21.5M
  • Total stock-based compensation estimate $52.4M
  • Over the last 2 years, CRWD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • A comparative price performance of the stock alongside peers.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.