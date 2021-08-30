CrowdStrike Q2 earnings: miss or beat?
Aug. 30, 2021 5:35 PM ETCRWDBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA23 Comments
- CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (+200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $323.53M (+62.6% Y/Y).
- Subscription revenue estimate $302.1M, a look at previous quarter customers.
- Professional services revenue estimate $21.5M
- Total stock-based compensation estimate $52.4M
- Over the last 2 years, CRWD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- A comparative price performance of the stock alongside peers.
- Last quarter, the stock rose on a beat.
