Ambarella Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 30, 2021 5:35 PM ETAMBABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+316.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $75.91M (+51.5% Y/Y).
- Adjusted gross margin estimate 61.4%.
- Over the last 2 years, AMBA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- A quick look at last quarter's figures here, where company provided Q2 guidance for revenue of $74-77M (consensus: $69.46M), non-GAAP gross margin of 61-62%, and operating expenses of $36-37.5M.
