Ambarella Q2 2022 Earnings Preview

Aug. 30, 2021 5:35 PM ETAMBABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+316.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $75.91M (+51.5% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted gross margin estimate 61.4%.
  • Over the last 2 years, AMBA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • A quick look at last quarter's figures here, where company provided Q2 guidance for revenue of $74-77M (consensus: $69.46M), non-GAAP gross margin of 61-62%, and operating expenses of $36-37.5M.
  • Contributor writes: 'Why Ambarella May Not Be As Well Off As The Numbers Suggest'
