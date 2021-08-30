Anaplan Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 30, 2021 5:35 PM ETPLANBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 (-225.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $133.8M (+25.6% Y/Y).
- Subscription revenue estimate $123.2M
- Professional services revenue estimate $11.1M
- Dollar-based net expansion rate estimate 116.9%
- Adjusted operating margin estimate -13.7%
- Negative adjusted free cash flow estimate $23.4M
- Cash and cash equivalents estimate $301.5M
- Over the last 2 years, PLAN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.