China regulators will strengthen oversight of sharing economy
Aug. 30, 2021
- China's State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) said today that it would strengthen its supervision of the peer-to-peer sharing economy, in which private consumers share goods and services through an online platform. Some expected the sharing economy to grow by 10% annually for the next five years.
- Two of the most popular shared products in the industry include bikes and portable mobile phone chargers. A lack of regulatory framework in China for bike-sharing led to an oversupply of bikes and bicycle graveyards as, at one point, over 40 companies were competing with each other.
- SAMR says part of its plans include regulating phone charger platforms and making prices more transparent, along with investigating and possibly fining food delivery company Meituan's (OTCPK:MPNGF +3.1%) acquisition of bike-sharing startup Mobike.
- China's version of Uber, Didi Global (DIDI +0.2%), may be particularly affected as it offers social ride-sharing and bike-sharing to over 550 million Chinese users and has invested in its own autonomous driving unit.
- The move is the latest in Beijing's crackdown on companies that don't align with their plans. Earlier today, China's regulators announced a new set of tighter regulations that limited how long minors could play video games.