PVH Q2 2022 Earnings Preview

Aug. 30, 2021 5:35 PM ETPVH Corp. (PVH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • PVH (NYSE:PVH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.20 (+823.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.14B (+35.4% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect Calvin Klein comparable sales +36.6%, Tommy Hilfiger comparable sales of +36.7% and inventory -0.83%.
  • Over the last 2 years, PVH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward.
