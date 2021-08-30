Red Robin rated Buy at CL King after service model improvements

  • CL King initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB -0.9%) with a Buy rating, citing improvements to its service model that will lead to higher customer satisfaction post-pandemic.
  • Investors have not been able to appreciate the full extent of the operational improvements that have been spearheaded by Red Robin CEO Paul Murphy and his team since his arrival in October 2019,” said analyst Todd Brooks.
  • CL King also praises new initiatives at Red Robin including the deployment of more Donatos Pizza units and the launching of several delivery-only "virtual" brands.
  • Shares of RRGB are down today after a five day winning streak.
  • The firm places a price target of $35 on the stock, representing 41.8% upside. The average price target for RRGB is $30.60.
