Chewy rallies into earnings as it looks to extend streak of sales beats
Aug. 30, 2021 2:38 PM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Chewy (CHWY +3.1%) is higher on the day with the online retail sector in general outperforming the broad market by a bit on the day.
- CHWY is due to step into the earnings confessional later this week as it looks to extend on its streak of eight straight sales beats. Analysts expect Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) to report revenue of $2.17B and EPS of -$0.01.
- Perhaps a surprise, but the online pet supply seller trades with higher market cap than AutoZone, Wayfair, Best Buy and Etsy. Chewy (CHWY) is on Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch this week with some earnings volatility anticipated.