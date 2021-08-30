HollyFrontier could capture refining upside from Ida, Cowen analyst says

Aug. 30, 2021 2:56 PM ETHollyFrontier Corporation (HFC), MPC, DK, PBFXOM, TTEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments

PF Chalmette Refinery in operation, New Orleans
sfe-co2/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • HollyFrontier (HFC -0.5%) is best positioned among refiners with Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.5%) and TotalEnergies (TTE -0.2%) among integrated oil companies to capture any upside from disruptions caused by Hurricane Ida, as peers face potentially extended periods offline, Cowen says.
  • Preliminary reports suggest Marathon Petroleum (MPC -1.2%), Delek US (DK +0.2%) and PBF Energy (PBF -4.6%) each shut down 20%-25% of their refining capacity, though PBF possibly could benefit even with its plant impacted given the company's limited profitability in the current refining environment, Cowen's Jason Gabelman writes.
  • Potential refining margin strength as a result of Ida could be weaker and/or more short-lived than it otherwise would be given global excess refining from COVID-related demand destruction, according to Gabelman.
  • Energy consultant Andy Lipow said earlier that if New Orleans-area refineries take a direct hit from Ida, gas prices likely would rise by ~$0.10/gallon in the southeast and Mid-Atlantic markets.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.