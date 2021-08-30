Marvell CEO: Custom cloud products drove Q2 results
- Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matt Murphy said Monday that custom products for the cloud technology market drove its growth in Q2.
- Speaking to CNBC, Murphy reported that cloud technology represented about 40% of revenue, about two times bigger than the next largest end market.
- The Marvell CEO predicted that the company will continue to benefit from a trend toward more custom designs within the cloud industry, providing more demand for its customized products.
- "Actually, a lot of our growth year-over-year was driven by custom products so that's a tailwind to our business," he said.
- Murphy added that this business line also provided diversification that many of its competitors don't enjoy.
- Last week, MRVL announced quarterly results that beat expectations. However, the stock suffered a bout of profit-taking, falling from 52-week highs reached ahead of the report.
- Looking ahead, Murphy projected continued chip shortages into 2022 as demand remains "very, very strong" heading into next year.
- Cloud and 5G represent key drivers in the foreseeable future, Murphy said, with a rebound in enterprise demand providing further tailwinds.
- "Business is strong, supply is still very tight," he said.
- MRVL dipped on Friday following the release of its quarterly results. However, shares halted the slide on Monday. The stock posted fractional gains in midday action, trading at $61.86.
- Longer-term, MRVL began a rally in mid-May that took the stock to a 52-week high of $64.07 set just ahead of the latest earnings release.