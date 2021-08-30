Galapagos NV announces retirement of CEO

  • Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) announces the planned retirement of CEO Onno van de Stolpe.
  • Onno van de Stolpe co-founded Galapagos in 1999 and built and led the company as CEO from its early R&D days through to the commercial launch of Jyseleca in Europe.
  • “My time at the helm of Galapagos will come to an end. We have built a great company that bridges novel target discovery all the way to new medicines in the clinic and to the patient. Despite recent setbacks, we continue to progress a deep pipeline of novel target-based compounds, while the commercial roll-out of our first approved product is underway. With our strong balance sheet and long-term R&D collaboration with Gilead, I am confident that the company is well positioned to grow again from here,” said Onno van de Stolpe, CEO.
