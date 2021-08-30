General Motors pauses Bolt production due to battery issues
Aug. 30, 2021 4:06 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)LGCLFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor9 Comments
- General Motors (NYSE:GM) is halting production of the Chevy Bolt electric vehicle after accumulating more than $2B in costs tied to a large recall over battery fire risk. The automaker is not planning to resume production of the 2022 Bolt and Bolt EUV until at least mid-September when it is confident that LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF) has resolved the battery issue.
- GM CEO Mary Barra says the recall will not impact the automaker's plans to keep collaborating with LG Chem on EV batteries for its upcoming all-electric models.
- Read more about GM's expanded Chevy Bolt EV recall and the heavy costs.